Flood defence repairs at World Heritage site

More than 2,000 tonnes of stone have been used to repair flood defences at Darley Abbey in Derby.

A team from the Environment Agency, Jackson's Civil Engineering and Derby City Council has spent 11 weeks repairing the defences at Folly Road.

The Environment Agency said it had paid special attention to the look and colour of the repair work because it is in a World Heritage site.

The damage was caused by Storm Babet last October and Storm Henk in January.

Carl Wharmby, Environment Agency recovery manager for the East Midlands, said:

“We are grateful to our team and partners on how quickly and safely we were able to undertake these works and restore flood protection to the Folly Road community.

“We appreciate that these works may have caused some disturbance to users of Darley Abbey Park and thank the public for the positive messages our team have received since they have been on site."

Residents will be able to find out more about the work at Derby Rugby Club in Haslams Lane on Monday, April 15 between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Environment Agency inspections found there was significant damage to more than 40 metres of flood banks on the River Derwent during the winter storms.

Mr Wharmby added: “We fully appreciate that flooding is devastating and we continue to urge people to sign up for our free flood warning system.

“These warn of the risk of flooding from rivers, the sea and groundwater. You’ll be alerted by phone, email or text when flooding is expected.”

