Flood assistance becomes available for nine sites

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature certainly had its impact on hundreds of people last September.

When severe flooding washed out and destroyed lots of properties in several counties in our area.

Now, money has been approved to help repair the damage.

More than one million dollars will go into repairing several sites in several counties that continue to experience severe erosion.

Residents in Lackawanna County 28/22 News spoke with those who are still cleaning up after the mess are relieved, but skeptical.

Trees, stones, and pipes still fill the creek behind Charlie Warholak’s home on Burcher Avenue in South Abington Township, almost a year after flash flooding washed through his yard.

“Debris that came from houses up the hill came right down and they found their own little nooks and crannies,” said Charlie Warholak a flood victim from Burcher Avenue.

The clean-up is still going on for Warholak and other homeowners on the street who experienced damage.

“Am I still raking up stones? Yes. Um. Lots of stones,” added Warholak.

Now, nearly several months later. The money finally came through for nine sites. In Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties.



The natural resources conservation service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is covering 75% of the cost with $879,000.

The other 25% will be covered by the Department of Environmental Protection with $293,000.

“It’s nice to hear. It will be interesting to see how it’s going to work,” continued Warholak.

Repairs in Lackawanna County will take place in sections of Clarks Summit and South Abington Township.

Burcher Avenue, Layton Road, and Leggetts Creek in South Abington Township will receive around $300,000.

Spruce Drive in Clarks Summit will also receive around $300,000.



Lackawanna County Conservation District, District Manager Jerry Stiles tells 28/22 News the money will go toward contractors who will perform site work, stream restoration, and stream bank stabilization.



The repairs include debris cleanup, sediment deposits, and stabilization of the banks and streams that are eroded.



He says it’s all to try and reverse the damage done last year.

“I’m anxious to see how this pans out,” stated Warholak.

Stiles says he anticipates work starting this year in the fall.

