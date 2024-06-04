Flood advisory for Davidson County amid heavy rainfall

Davidson County is under a flood advisory following a round of thunderstorms brining heavy rainfall passed through Middle Tennessee Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service Nashville reports some areas of Davidson County reported between 2 to 3.5 inches of rainfall causing minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas.

Additional rainfall up to 0.2 inches is expected Monday night resulting in continue flooding concerns for parts of Middle Tennessee, including Madison, Hendersonville, Lakewood, Old Hickory, Hermitage and Green Hill. Flash floods have been reported in Inglewood with water flooding through yards and up to the foundation of homes on Ardee Avenue and Riverwood Drive.

The weather service said do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

