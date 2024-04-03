Flood advisories issued for Lower Hudson Valley. Will it impact solar eclipse forecast?

Multiple flood and hazardous weather advisories have been issued in the Lower Hudson Valley for Wednesday into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for communities along the Hudson River in Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties in effect until 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service expects 2 to 3 inches of rain in the area by Thursday morning and 1 to 2 feet of flooding in low-lying, flood prone areas, including homes, major roads and parking lots near waterways. It said the flooding is likely to cause the most issues at high tide Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Problem areas could include Piermont, Cold Spring, Croton-on-Hudson, Garrison, Ossining and Cortlandt.

A coastal flood warning has also been issued for parts of lower Westchester and Connecticut, specifically near the Sound Shore. Sound Shore communities could see 1.5 to 2.5 feet of flooding from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday during high tide.

Vulnerable areas could include roads, parking lots and homes near the coastline. Flooding is also expected to make its way inland from tidal rivers and bays.

Waves of up to 7 ft could break along the shoreline, causing potential beach erosion and damage to properties directly on the coast of the Long Island Sound. Localized flash flooding is also possible.

The service said residents should not park their cars near waterfront areas due to potential flooding of vehicles. It also advised commuters to turn around if they encounter flooding on roadways, as it said most flooding deaths happen in vehicles.

Lastly, a high wind warning has been issued for Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Winds are expected at around 20 to 30 miles per hour, with some wind gusts potentially reaching up to 60 miles per hour in some areas.

Lower Hudson Valley could see power outages

Winds are expected to knock down trees and power lines, so residents should be prepared for potential power outages.

To report a power outage or electrical emergency, local residents should call their utility provider:

Will there be clear skies for the solar eclipse?

Luckily, the rain is expected to dissipate by Friday morning, bringing sunny skies to the area all weekend and just in time for the solar eclipse.

Friday should be partly sunny with a high of 48 degrees in the afternoon and a low of 38 degrees in the evening. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 49 degrees and a low of around 37 degrees.

On Sunday, the sun should finally come out for good, with high temperatures near 56 degrees and clear skies in the evening with temperatures around 38 degrees.

Finally, the most anticipated weather event of the year is looking clear and bright.

On Monday, a partial solar eclipse should be visible in the Lower Hudson Valley and the temperature looks sunny and warm. High temperatures are expected to reach around 62 degrees. Near the path of totality in western New York, some clouds may be seen during the eclipse but the forecast remains mostly sunny.

