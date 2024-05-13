Flood advisories in effect for Oahu and Maui

May 12—UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Flood advisories are in effect for Oahu and Maui County until 7 p.m.

At 3:50 p.m., the radar showed heavy rain falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour for much of Oahu.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Waipahu, Aiea, Kunia, Halawa, Waiahole, Schofield Barracks, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point and Ewa Beach.

At 3:53 p.m., the radar indicated heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour over east Maui.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kihei, Kula, Keokea, Pukalani, Makawao, Haliimaile, Keanae, Kipahulu, Kaupo, Huelo, Haiku-Pauwela, Nahiku, Ulupalakua, Wailea, Pauwela, Paia, Makena, Puunene, Hana and Maalaea.

1 p.m.

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 4 p.m. today.

At 12:57 p.m., the radar indicated heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over North and Central Oahu.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Waipio, Schofield Barracks, Waialua, Haleiwa, Wheeler Field, Wahiawa, Waianae, Mililani, Nanakuli, Kunia, Waikele, Pearl City, Whitmore Village, Mokuleia, Helemano Housing, Lualualei, Makua Valley, Makaha, Dillingham Field and Waimea Valley.

12:54 p.m.

The flash flood warning for Oahu has expired, but a flood advisory is in effect for Hawaii County until 4 p.m. today.

At 12:51 p.m., the radar showed heavy rainfall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over the northwest portions of Hawaii island especially over the South Kohala area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Kapaau, Puuanahulu, Pohakuloa Training Area, Pohakuloa Camp, Puako, Kamuela, Holualoa, Honalo, Kawaihae, Kalaoa, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kohala Ranch, Waipio Valley, Waimanu Valley and Honaunau.

11:30 a.m.

The flash flood warning remains in effect until 12:30 p.m. for Oahu.

At 10:38 a.m. today, the radar showed heavy rain over Windward Oahu but decreased considerably during the past hour. The National Weather Service reported rain falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1 inch per hour with flash flooding ongoing.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kaneohe, Maunawili, Kailua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Manoa, Kahaluu, Palolo, Waiahole, Waikane, Heeia, Bellows Air Force Station, Nuuanu, Waimanalo Beach, Waialae, Kualoa and Kahana Valley State Park.

EARLIER COVERAGE

A flash flood warning has been issued for Oahu until 12:30 p.m. today due to heavy rain.

At 9:24 a.m. today, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over Windward Oahu. The National Weather Service said flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kaneohe, Maunawili, Kailua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Manoa, Kahaluu, Palolo, Waiahole, Waikane, Heeia, Bellows Air Force Station, Nuuanu, Waimanalo Beach, Waialae, Kualoa and Kahana Valley State Park.

Heavy ponding has been reported on Kapaa Quarry Road due to heavy rains. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Mud, rocks and ponding on the roadway of Kailua-bound Pali Highway after the tunnel have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and use an alternate route if possible.

"Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain," forecasters said.

Meanwhile, a flood advisory is also in effect for Oahu until noon today.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory shortly after 9 a.m. today after the radar indicated heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over Windward Oahu.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kaneohe, Maunawili, Kailua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Manoa, Kahaluu, Palolo, Waiahole, Waikane, Heeia, Bellows Air Force Station, Nuuanu, Waimanalo Beach, Waialae, Kualoa and Kahana Valley State Park.

"Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding," forecasters said.

The advisory may be extended beyond noon if flooding persists.

