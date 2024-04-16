Floating mats of sargassum seaweed can pose problems to ships, divers
Planned dives for NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer off Puerto Rico had to be canceled due to sargassum in 2022.
The biggest news stories this morning: Threads is testing real-time search results Tesla is reportedly laying off more than 10 percent of its workforce, Keanu Reeves’ latest iconic role is Shadow the Hedgehog.
Shares of Trump Media have fallen more than 60% since the company's public markets debut at the end of March.
The Biden administration aims to tackle "runaway interest" as part of a new student debt relief measure. If successful, it could bring relief to 23 million borrowers.
Tesla's global job cuts include reducing staff in the U.S. and China, the automakers' two biggest markets, across sales, tech, and engineering.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
Budgeting apps can help you keep track of your finances, stick to a spending plan and reach your money goals. These are the best budget-tracking apps available right now.
Donald Trump’s tax plans have already proven a hit with billionaires. What Joe Biden is hoping is that those same plans will be politically toxic in the swing states that will decide the election this fall.
As a new era of Milwaukee baseball begins, the 26-year-old is continuing to improve and impress on both offense and defense.
Disney+ may soon have cable-style channels that stream the likes of Marvel and Star Wars shows and movies 24/7. Disney reportedly sees the channels as a way to help it increase engagement and revenue.
Samsung reclaimed the title for most global smartphone shipments from Apple in the first quarter of 2024.
After years of easy money, the AI industry is facing a reckoning. A new report from Stanford's Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), which studies AI trends, found that global investment in AI fell for the second year in a row in 2023. Both private investment — that is, investments in startups from VCs — and corporate investment — mergers and acquisitions — in the AI industry were on the downswing in 2023 versus the year prior, according to the report, which cites data from market intelligence firm Quid.
Ford drops prices on the 2024 F-150 Lightning prices from $2,000 to $5,500. The automaker's still trying to clear a large 2023 Lightning inventory.
Tesla has halted Cybertruck deliveries, telling owners that there has been an "unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle."
The 2020 Cup Series champion hadn't won since Talladega in October of 2022.
The Lakers would ultimately win the game over the Grizzlies by a score of 123-120.
When Josh Silverman started shopping around the idea for his methane-eating microbe startup, Windfall Bio, eight years ago, the market just wasn't ready. Companies were instead focused on lowering their carbon emissions. The round was led by Prelude Ventures with participation from Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Incite Ventures and Positive Ventures, among others, as well as existing investors, including Mayfield.
Victor Wembanyama's rookie NBA season is finished. The San Antonio Spurs will sit him in Sunday's regular-season finale. Where does his first season rank among the league's greats?
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
In the generative AI boom, data is the new oil. From Big Tech firms to startups, AI makers are licensing e-books, images, videos, audio and more from data brokers, all in the pursuit of training up more capable (and more legally defensible) AI-powered products. Shutterstock has deals with Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple to supply millions of images for model training, while OpenAI has signed agreements with several news organizations to train its models on news archives.