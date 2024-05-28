How 'Flirting' at a Wedding Celebration Led to Best Man Being Shot and Groom’s Arrest

The groom, Corey Parker, and his guest, Jonathan Goff, are each charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in bodily injury

Indiana State Police (2) Groom Corey Parker (Left) and wedding guest Jonathon Goff (Right).

A wedding celebration took a turn after a guest was accused of flirting with the best man’s fiancée.

The night of Saturday, May 18, ended with the groom and guest behind bars and the best man in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The case, Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police tells PEOPLE, is “very convoluted from the get-go.”

For starters, “all individuals appeared to be highly intoxicated with alcohol,” Detective Steven R. Peyton writes in his affidavit for probable cause, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

And, like many drunken fights, some allegations – like how the groom, Corey Parker, became involved in a fight about flirting that did not allegedly involve him – seem unclear even to police.

“It all started,” the detective writes in the affidavit “because Jonathan [Goff] was flirting with [the best man's] fiancée, and Jonathan and his wife got into an argument.”

Jonathan Goff is the husband of the bride’s friend. The best man was shot after Goff allegedly flirted with his fiancée, who herself ultimately reported the shooting to police.

Indiana State Police Corey Parker, the groom, in his May 2024 mugshot.

In an interview with police, the groom, Parker, later claimed that Goff and Goff's wife argued over the alleged flirtation, and Goff became, "extremely aggressive," per the affidavit.

The bride and Goff’s wife later left for Cobblestone Hotel in Salem, Ind.

That’s when, Parker claimed – and police say his narrative of events squares with video surveillance footage – that Goff “started fighting and arguing with him.”

As the groom walked to his car, Goff pushed him. Parker pushed back, police claim.

The groom got into his car and Goff allegedly attacked him, police allege.

As they fought, the groom later claimed to police, Goff lunged for the console where he keeps his handgun, police allege.

Parker later said that while “he had no intention of shooting anyone,” he tried to beat Goff to the console, reaching for his gun, because he told police, his wedding guest was “beating the c---” out of him.

The groom was “not sure” when his best man intervened, per the affidavit, but believed he stepped in because he was “attempting to get the gun from them.”

The three men “tussled, for lack of a better word,” says Hulls.

And, Parker later told police, per the affidavit: “In the rustle and bustle of it all the gun went off,”

The groom claimed he had not pulled the trigger.

Huls says police “can’t say who or how the gun went off,” but that the best man had entered the fray “to stop” the fight “and help the situation.”

The best man sustained a “graze wound” to the hand, per Huls, who said that the best man was hospitalized and left the hospital the same day.

Indiana State Police Wedding guest, Jonathan Goff, in his May 2024 mugshot.

Meanwhile, Parker and Goff were each booked into Washington County Jail.

Perhaps lucky for both bride and groom, they were not actually apart on the actual day of their marriage — which occurred two years prior.

Marriage license records obtained by PEOPLE show Corey Parker legally married his bride two years earlier on May 25, 2022. The couple was belatedly celebrating their union in the hours before gunfire erupted, Huls tells PEOPLE.

Parker and Goff are each charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in bodily injury, according to the Washington County Clerk’s Office. They have not entered a plea in the case. Their lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.

Goff’s next court appearance is set for June 6 at 10:30 a.m. Parker is due in court June 13 at 10:30 a.m.



