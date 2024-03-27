Flipped camper trailer blocks lanes, stops Highway 101 traffic on Cuesta Grade

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A crash near the top of the Cuesta Grade ground southbound traffic on Highway 101 to a crawl Wednesday afternoon.

According to its traffic incident page, CHP received a report of a crash involving a blue Toyota SUV and a 25-foot recreational vehicle trailer it was pulling at around 3:32 p.m.

The trailer flipped on its side during the incident, landing in the No. 2 lane, while the SUV came to a halt in the No. 3 lane, according to the CHP page.

CHP officers were working to direct traffic around the scene of the collision as of 3:38 p.m.

Soon after, Caltrans initiated a hard closure of the two lanes, according to the CHP page.

According to Caltrans’ QuickMap, traffic was backed up from just south of Old Stage Coach Road to the Highway 58 ramps.

Northbound traffic was also being impacted by the collision as of Wednesday afternoon.

A CHP spokesperson told The Tribune no further information was available at this time.