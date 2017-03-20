'Flip or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Posted an Emotional Message About His Battle With Cancer

From Redbook

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has said that his battles with thyroid and testicular cancer were part of the stress that led to his split with wife and costar Christina. The HGTV star was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after a viewer noticed a lump on his neck, and had major health issues for three years after that.

Now, Tarek has posted an inspiring message about getting through what he called the "hardest [years] of my life," which included a 60-pound weight swing and health problems that affected his mental state. But he says he's powered through, and he wants to encourage everyone to "keep your head up and don't quit."

His full caption is below:

"I thought I would share this with everyone... to truly understand how absolutely sick I was.. look at this photo and look at my eyes, I was a skeleton. This took a major toll on my physical and mental health. I know many of my fans have had similar struggles and can relate. The last 3 years were the hardest of my life, I look back and still wonder how I survived... I never quit although I wanted to thousands of times all day every day. This is from hurting my back after battling 2 cancers.. I had a 60 pound weight swing from my illnesses...I'm proud to say I didn't quit and I'm in the best shape of my life!! For everyone struggling right now from any situation.. remember... keep your head up and don't quit! There is light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong! T"

