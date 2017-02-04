Who Is ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa's Girlfriend?

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa was spotted this week with a new woman weeks after he filed for divorce from his estranged wife Christina. Tarek and the mystery blonde were photographed when the two went out for dinner in Newport Beach, California, according to E! News.

Tarek was at the gym a few hours before arriving at the restaurant Thursday evening accompanied by the woman in his Lamborghini, a source told E! News, which obtained the photos. They definitely "looked comfortable together" and were "laughing together" while waiting for the valet, the source added.

Tarek wore a plaid shirt, jeans and tennis shoes for the dinner while the woman was wearing jeans and a black coat.

The photo was snapped just days after Christina was spotted stepping out with her new boyfriend Gary Anderson. Christina and Gary were photographed walking "arm in arm" as they took an hour-long stroll through a neighborhood near Gary's home in Yorba Linda, California.

“They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync,” a witness told In Touch Weekly. "Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!” The witness added, "They had big smiles... you could see the spark is there," while another said that “Gary seems enamored with Christina.”

After Christina and Tarek announced their split in December, reports surfaced that the latter was dating a nanny, identified as Alyssa Logan. According to reports, Tarek and Alyssa were first spotted together in public at Florida Georgia Line in October. They reportedly broke up in November.

“Yes, he dated a nanny,” a source told People Magazine late last year. “To be clear this was someone he hired to help when he had the kids after the separation. This was not the nanny they’ve had for years.” The source added: “Christina feels awful that people think it’s her nanny.”

Last month, Tarek filed for divorce from Christina and requested joint legal and physical custody of his two children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1.

