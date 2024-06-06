Flint Hills Resources owes nearly $1 million in penalties for Christmas Eve 2022 oil spill

Nearly a year and a half after spilling 14,000 gallons of light crude oil into Corpus Christi Bay on Christmas Eve 2022, Flint Hills Resources has reached a settlement to restore natural resources impacted by the oil spill.

The company will pay less than $1 million to go toward restoration projects, according to a consent decree filed in U.S. District Court.

The spill occurred at a crude oil terminal at Flint Hills Resources Ingleside. In the wake of the spill, local environmental advocates called for increased transparency.

Men in blue suits walk the shoreline of North Beach during a clean-up effort by Flint Hills Resources on Jan. 3, 2023. Matthew Jimenez and Angelica Mancera, of San Antonio, take photos and fish from the beach during a short visit to Corpus Christi, Texas.

In the early days after the spill, the company estimated less than 4,000 gallons of oil were released. By early January, the company revised its estimates, sharing that the actual scale of the spill was higher, with 14,000 gallons released.

Flint Hills, the U.S. Coast Guard and the state were involved in response and clean-up efforts.

Globs of oil dot the shoreline in Ingleside on the Bay on Dec. 30, 2022. Six days prior, an oil spill occurred originating from a pipe failure at Flint Hills Resources' Ingleside crude oil terminal.

At least 13 birds died as a result of the spill, and one turtle was treated after exposure to crude oil.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Damage Assessment, Remediation and Restoration program, green sea turtles and birds, including brown boobies, mourning doves, brown pelicans, northern mockingbirds, laughing gulls, white winged, redhead duck and greater scaup duck were impacted.

Oil was observed near the Flint Hills Resources Ingleside crude oil terminal, the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, North Beach, Indian Point, Nueces Bay, Rookery Island and near Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

On April 8, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General of Texas Environmental Protection Division filed a civil complaint against Flint Hills Resources Ingleside at the request or on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Texas General Land Office, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The complaint sought damages under the Oil Pollution Act to compensate for injury to and destruction of natural resources including birds, sea turtles, marine life, the water and marsh and beach areas. The claim also sought civil penalties under the Clean Water Act.

Freezing temperatures and a failure to properly weatherize the line contributed to the incident. The leak occurred in a 3-inch “sump line”, which transports liquids such as rainwater from the dock to terminal tanks. Flint Hills Resources had previously decommissioned the pipe in 2022, according to previous Caller-Times reporting.

Men in blue suits walk the shoreline past beachgoers at North Beach during a cleanup effort by Flint Hills Resources on Jan. 3, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Ten days prior, an oil spill occurred originating from a pipe failure at Flint Hills Resources' Ingleside crude oil terminal.

When temperatures dipped below freezing, water inside the pipe froze and expanded, resulting in fractures in parts of the pipe that were thin due to external corrosion, according to an April 2023 report on a third-party investigation of the incident.

According to the April 2024 civil complaint, the company had left the valve open on the pipe connecting it to a crude oil transfer line with water and oil remaining in the pipe, despite the fact that use of the sump pump had been discontinued months earlier.

The liquid in the pipe drained, followed by a backflow of crude oil.

A graphic shows the 3-inch sump line from which 335 barrels of light crude oil was discharged from Flint Hills Resources’ Ingleside crude oil terminal into Nueces and Corpus Christi bays on Dec. 24, 2022.

Additionally, the complaint alleges that though there was a freeze warning in the area, the company did not execute its freeze protection procedure for that particular pipe.

The case was assigned to Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Corpus Christi. A consent decree on the case was issued last week, about two months after the case was filed.

Flint Hills has already reimbursed the Texas General Land Office over $105,400 for costs related to the spill and remitted an administrative penalty of $33,750. The company also reimbursed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department nearly $10,750 for investigative costs.

Through the settlement, the company will pay a total of about $989,212. This includes $400,000 in penalties under the Clean Water Act to go to the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and a total of about $536,462 to pay for restoration projects. The remaining funds will go toward unpaid natural resource damage assessment and restoration planning costs.

A drum skimmer removes crude oil product from the surface of water near Dock 5 of Flint Hills Resources' Ingleside terminal.

According to the consent decree, Flint Hills “neither admits or denies the allegations in the complaint” and “does not admit liability to the plaintiffs arising out of the transactions or occurrences alleged in the complaint.”

"Flint Hills Resources has worked cooperatively with the Trustees representing the Department of Interior and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association as well as the Texas General Land Office, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in addition to the United States Coast Guard, to resolve all matters related to a release of crude oil that occurred at our Ingleside, Texas terminal in December 2022," Andy Saenz, a Flint Hills Resources spokesperson, said in an email. "We appreciate the collaboration throughout this process."

The settlement is intended to avoid a “potentially prolonged and complicated litigation” and to “expedite natural resource restoration”, according to the decree.

In the coming months, the government agencies will draft and release a restoration plan that the public will be able to comment on. Potential restoration projects could focus on marshes, sea turtles and birds, according to an April news release.

Cormorants and brown pelicans perch in front of Nissos Kythnos, a crude oil tanker, docked at Flint Hills Resources in the ship channel on Oct. 19, 2022, in San Patricio County, Texas.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Coastal Action Network, which brings together multiple groups advocating for the environment and human rights, local advocates feel that industrial companies must be held accountable for incidents that impact local communities.

"Residents of Ingleside on the Bay were disturbed and angered by the Flint Hills Oil Spill on Christmas Eve 2022,” Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association executive director Cyndi Valdes said in the news release. “These incidents should not happen but if they do, the responsible parties must be held accountable.”

Valdes claimed in the release that Texas regulators rarely hold industry accountable.

“We are encouraged that the federal government pursued the matter and is taking decisive action that can make a difference,” Valdes said in the release. “As the community closest to and most directly impacted by the spill, we look forward to working with the trustees on the restoration plan.”

