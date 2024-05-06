Flint Creek southwest of Lafayette contaminated by farm fertilizer leak

WEST POINT, Ind. — Stay out of the Flint Creek in southwestern Tippecanoe County, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management warned on Monday.

The water in the creek contained high levels of ammonia nitrogen, and conservation officers found dead fish in creek area near West Point, the state's environmental agency said. The fish-kill stretched for roughly 10 miles.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources and state environmental management recommended people and animals stay out of the tributary to Flint Run, Flint Run, and Flint Creek until the leak is cleared up and the creek dilutes the chemicals, according to the news release.

"Sunday afternoon... (Indiana Department of Environmental Management) Emergency Response was dispatched to a report of a significant number of dead fish in West Point, Ind. after notification from conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources," a news release stated.

The on-scene investigators determined the source to be a leak from a large tank containing liquid nitrogen fertilizer at the nearby Scott Miller Farm. The property owner created a containment process to stop the leak, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management stated.

The Journal & Courier attempted to contact the farm's owner, but it has not be able to reach the owner yet.

The state's environmental management agency will monitor the creek, and its staff will investigate the leak, the news release stated.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Farm fertilizer contaminates creek southwest of Lafayette