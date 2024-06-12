New flights start this week from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to the Tennessee mountains

Beginning this week, you’ll be able to fly nonstop from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah to McGhee Tyson Airport near Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Allegiant flights begin Thursday. Flights will be offered twice weekly, Sundays and Thursdays, the airport stated in a press release on Tuesday

“We are continually working to increase the number of flights and destinations for our leisure travelers, and given that we are in the midst of our busiest travel season of the year, the timing of this service rollout couldn’t be better,” Darren James, director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, said in the press release. “We are excited to offer this nonstop option to area travelers looking for a low-cost, convenient way to experience the city of Knoxville and Great Smoky Mountain National Park.”

Allegiant already serves the following areas with flights out of MidAmerica: Ft. Lauderdale, Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Jacksonville, Sanford/Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, Punta Gorda/Ft. Myers and St. Pete/Tampa in Florida, as well as Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Savannah, Ga.