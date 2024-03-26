Flights to see the solar eclipse are booking up fast: Here are some last-minute deals

With less than two weeks until the total solar eclipse, hopeful spectators who haven't booked their flights to destinations along the path of totality need to move fast.

Over 4 million people are expected to witness the rare celestial event, which will take place on Monday, April 8. Not only will this year's total eclipse be two minutes longer than 2017's, but the next total solar eclipse won't occur for another 20 years.

Airfare prices and hotel rates for cities on the path of totality have already been surging during the eclipse weekend. Flights to Erie, Pennsylvania, and Little Rock, Arkansas, are averaging over $900, according to travel platform Hopper. Hotel prices in major domestic cities slated to witness the eclipse are up over 200% compared to the weekend before the eclipse. The average nightly rate in Buffalo, New York, for a stay during the eclipse is $608.

However, there are still some last-minute deals available for travelers who want to witness a total solar eclipse.

'Guaranteed to see the eclipse': A plane might be the best place to see the phenomenon

"For those that haven't yet booked, we recommend booking both flights and hotels ASAP as prices will continue to rise as we get closer to April 8 and availability may become limited," Lindsay Schwimer, Consumer Travel Expert at Hopper, said in a statement to USA TODAY. That goes for rental cars, too.

Below are last-minute flight deals to cities on the path of totality, departing on April 5, 6 or 7 and returning on April 9, according to Hopper:

Los Angeles to Columbus, Ohio – Flights as low as $188 round trip

Los Angeles to Dallas - Flights as low as $392 round trip

New York to Dallas – Flights as low as $254 round trip

New York to Indianapolis – Flights as low as $350 round trip

New York to Cincinnati – Flights as low as $363 round trip

San Francisco to St. Louis – Flights as low as $353 round trip

Washington, D.C. to Cincinnati – Flights as low as $354 round trip

Boston to Syracuse, New York – Flights as low as $391 round trip

Chicago to Fayetteville, Arkansas – Flights as low $390 round trip

Chicago to Dallas – Flights as low as $185 round trip

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Last-minute cheap airfare to see the total solar eclipse 2024