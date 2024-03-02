Flights cancelled, delayed at Salt Lake City Airport amid severe weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Flights have been cancelled and delayed at Salt Lake City International Airport due to severe weather Saturday, according to airport officials.

The weather is reportedly affecting the following flights:

Outbound: Two cancelled flights

Inbound: Two cancelled flights

Delays: 86 Outbound: 38 outbound delays (45 minutes to 1 hour delays) Inbound: 48 inbound delays (45 minutes to 1 hour)



High winds causing delays, closures across Utah

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for most of Utah through Sunday. Sustained winds of 30-50 mph are possible in our valleys with gusts up to 70 mph. Mountain ridgelines could reach winds of 75 mph.

This system has plenty of moisture, strong wind, and lots of cold air. Stay off the roads if at all possible, but if you must travel, be prepared with warm clothes, water, shovels, proper tires, and anything else you may need.

