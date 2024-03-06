Flight suspensions between Haiti and South Florida extended. Here’s what you need to know

Amid worsening security in Haiti, airlines have extended flight cancellations between the country and South Florida for the next several days. Tuesday was the second consecutive day carriers did not operate flights as they wait and assess events on the ground approach even as that may provide little comfort to Haitians.

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways both canceled flights through Friday, March 8, the longest suspension since the current period of unrest started.

American canceled its daily flight between Miami International Airport and Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince “as a result of civil unrest” in Haiti’s capital, said Bri Harper, a spokeswoman for American in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed.”

JetBlue Airways suspended flights through Friday “for now,” said Derek Dombrowski, senior manager for corporate communications at the carrier, in an email.

JetBlue has daily service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port-au-Prince. It also suspended its service between John F. Kennedy Airport and the Haitian capital.

All flights between Haiti and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Azul were canceled on Tuesday according to the airport’s flight tracker.

Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines said on Tuesday afternoon “we have suspended our service at Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien until further notice due to civil unrest in Haiti.” On Monday, the low cost carrier had a suspension in place only until Wednesday, March 6, suggesting it has seen a worsening on the ground in Haiti over the past 24 hours.

Prior to Monday, the country’s armed gangs ramped up attacks on critical infrastructure including an assault against a police academy on Sunday. That came after they took control of several police substations and are threatening to take over the presidential palace - a dramatic escalation in violence in what has already been a dire security environment that has paralyzed the Caribbean nation ever since the assassination of its president in 2021.

The latest unrest alarmed the White House and led to a new security alert to U.S. citizens issued by the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince.

Late Sunday, Haiti finance minister and acting Prime Minister Patrick Boisvert declared a 6 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew and a state of emergency for the next 72 hours so security forces can try to regain control of the situation.

As a sign of things deteriorating, on Tuesday banks and government offices were being burned and police stations fell under control of gangs. The country’s embattled prime minister, Ariel Henry, was unable to return home from a state visit to Kenya, the Herald reported.

On Monday, gangs surrounded the airport in the capital, firing at police while trying to breach a security wall, the Herald reported. They were trying to keep Henry out of the country.

Looking forward, what happens now is unclear. American has a travel alert that includes information such as whether passengers have to pay to change their tickets. American also advised passengers to check upcoming flights status on the carrier’s smartphone app or website.

JetBlue advised passengers to check the company website for info on fee waivers and upcoming flights status.