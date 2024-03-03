Flight program teaches local youth about the ins-and-outs of aviation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, several dozen kids got a chance to go up in the air and learn about what goes into flying a plane. For some, it was their first time flying in a private plane.

“It was really cool,” said Joseph Padilla, one of the kids who showed up to the Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) flight event Saturday.

For others, it was a chance to experience it all over again.

“I just had a good time,” said his brother, Richard Padilla.

Eagle plaques on houses have a meaning: Do you qualify for one?

It’s part of EAA’s Young Eagles Flights program and is held at the Double Eagle Airport in west Albuquerque. Officials said it’s a way to teach kids about aviation and possibly interest them in various careers in flight; an industry that has seen a shortage of staff over the last few years.

“We expose them to the actual industry itself,” said Lance Hunter, vice president for EEA chapter 179. “Not all kids want to be pilots. Some of them want to be air traffic control. Some of them want to be mechanics.”

Started back in 1992, the flight program has given free airplane rides to millions of children across the country. The association also provides flight classes and scholarships to kids interested in getting their private pilot’s license.

Mia Alderete, a volunteer for the Saturday event, and a pilot in training, received one of these scholarships not too long ago.

“You’re such a small part of someone’s big journey,” said Alderete. “Traveling isn’t a tiny thing; you’re connecting a lot of loved ones, family – taking them on new adventures.” She’s now working to become a pilot for Southwest Airlines.

Another volunteer, Gabriel Carothers, said he’s been training to fly planes since he was just eight years old and is very familiar with the program. Now, he’s already got his private pilot’s license at 18.

Biologists warn hunters of dangerous PFAS levels in Holloman Lake birds

“[When you’re] above everyone, the world’s quiet,” Carothers said. “It’s just you and your airplane having a good time, flying wherever you want to fly to.”

Each flight took about 20 minutes. Some kids even get the opportunity to fly the plane – with supervision of course. The program is completely free but requires registration to participate. However, officials said some guests may be put on a waiting list due to the high demand. Kids who are eight to 17 years old are eligible for the program.

If you missed the event, there are more chances with one happening every month up to May 4. Flights will not happen over the summer months but will start back up again on September 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.