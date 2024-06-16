New flight to Minnesota taking off from the Sunport this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new flight is expected to take off at Albuquerque International Sunport this week. Last year, the Sunport announced Sun Country Airlines would add a seasonal flight from Albuquerque to the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport in Minnesota.

The first flight on the low-cost airline is expected to take off Wednesday and another on Saturday. According to the Sunport’s website, two flights a week are scheduled until August 21. The airline has service to nearly 90 airports in the United States and another 21 between Mexico, Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean.

