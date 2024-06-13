Flight delays: How the severe weather is affecting Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports

Travelers at South Florida’s two major airports are facing more delays Thursday because of the rain and flooding in the region that’s expected to continue through Friday.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Miami International Airport has canceled 187 flights and delayed 47 others, according to Greg Chin, communications director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

He urged travelers to confirm the status of their flight with the airline before heading to MIA.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has canceled 77 flights — 39 arrivals and 38 departures – as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Affected destinations include Dallas/Forth Worth; Charlotte/Douglas International Airport; Richmond, Virginia; San Francisco; and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The airport also expects an additional 29 flights to be delayed: 9 arrivals and 20 departures. Places affected include Boston; San Jose, California; La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City; and Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica.

Airport spokesperson Arlene Satchell said that while the bad weather was likely the major cause of the disruption at FLL, other factors like airline operational issues or federal air space air traffic management initiatives may have contributed.

She urged anyone traveling to FLL to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information before coming to the airport.

For drivers, FLL announced on X that “our terminal and airport exit roadways are clear, but a section of E. Perimeter Rd. into FLL is closed due to flooding; use alternate routes.”

Satchell said the water there “is receding but slowly” and advised motorists to use the I-595 or U.S. 1 exits into the Broward airport. She noted that terminal roadways and the airport’s exit “are clear and traffic is moving freely.” And that there were no reports of flooding inside the airport’s terminals.

For FAA traffic management initiatives relating to weather conditions in South Florida, travelers should visit this site: https://nasstatus.faa.gov/