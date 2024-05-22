Flight delays, cancellations at Dallas-Fort Worth as strong storms roll over North Texas

Flight delays and cancellations are piling up at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday as severe storms rumble across North Texas.

About 1 in 4 flights was delayed as of 2:30 p.m., for a total of 258 departing aircraft, according to FlightAware. At least 186 flights out of DFW were canceled.

Much of North Texas is under a tornado watch through Wednesday evening, covering 36 counties.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines was suffering the biggest brunt of delays with at least 560 flights nationwide on Wednesday, about 15% of its daily schedules.

Strong storms were expected to roll across the South from Louisiana to Tennessee into the evening.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Disturbing new details revealed in unseen jail death video

→ Fort Worth increases property tax breaks for seniors

→ Want to romp in the woods naked? Check out this North Texas nudist resort

[Get our breaking news alerts.]