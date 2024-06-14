Flight delayed after child refuses to buckle seat belt — infuriated passengers tell him to ‘get off’

A flight in Colombia had to be delayed after a little hellion refused to sit down and fasten his seatbelt -- prompting fellow flyers to demand he be booted from the plane.

He’s so grounded.

A ten-year-old traveler was tossed from an airplane after throwing a tantrum when asked to buckle up for takeoff.

The infuriating episode unfolded aboard a short-haul Latam flight in Colombia, after the cheeky child failed to heed crew member instructions — or his parent’s pleadings.

A ten-year-old traveler was tossed from an airplane after throwing a tantrum when asked to buckle up for takeoff. Alamy Stock Photo

“Now we are waiting for the passengers who do not comply with the regulation to please disembark,” said a flight attendant in the clip. Alamy Stock Photo

The captain was eventually forced to vacate the runway and return to the gate.

One frustrated flyer’s video of the delay-making disturbance has now gone viral — making the horrid little hellion a social media star.

According to local reporting, the situation stretched out over a full hour before security arrived to help remove the pint-sized prat and his do-nothing dad.

“Dear passengers, we previously informed you that, if the regulations were not complied with, we could not start the flight,” explained a flight attendant on camera while describing the delay.

“Now we are waiting for the passengers who do not comply with the regulation to please disembark.”

Security personnel take the little hellion and his father off the plane. ElInformador_SM/X

Passengers shouted at the boy to “get off.” ElInformador_SM/X

The offender’s cabin mates appeared to react harshly to being held hostage by a misbehaved kid — many were quick to reprimand the terrible tyke’s father for failing to keep the child in line.

At one point, people could even be heard yelling at the dad to “get off” the aircraft.

Before things could get even uglier, security personnel arrived and escorted the pair from the plane.

While most seemed to support the airline’s decision, one woman could be heard defending the kid, yelling: “He has rights, it’s a child.”

Grownups are the most frequent offenders, but bad behavior in general has become a familiar part of flying nowadays.

In April, a Spirit Airlines passenger was forced to deplane after snapping her teeth and growling at fellow passengers in a meltdown for the ages.

Last month, a chaotic brawl erupted aboard an Eva Air flight from Taiwan to the United States, after one flyer flipped his lid over his seatmate’s coughing.

Fed-up flight attendants recently dished their passenger pet peeves — and the list was nearly endless, from unwanted touching to unwarranted use of the call button.