Flight from Boston to San Francisco makes emergency landing in Denver

A United Airlines flight from Boston to San Francisco was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver on Tuesday morning.

United Flight 625 was carrying 177 passengers and 7 crew members when the Boeing 737-9 MAX had to “address a potential mechanical issue,” while in flight.

The aircraft was diverted and landed safely in Denver and another aircraft was able to get passengers to San Francisco later that afternoon.

This incident comes after a door blew out of an Alaskan Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 in January. There were no serious injuries in that incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW