New flight being added to Tri-Cities. It’s because of this popular U.S. destination

Tri-City travelers are apparently doing a very good job of filling airplanes headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International.

American Airlines instituted the first daily flight to the international hub in February.

The new flight is doing so well that American Airlines will add a second daily flight between the Tri-Cities Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor on Sept. 5.

The new schedule features departures from Pasco at 5:25 a.m. and 3 p.m., with the return flights leaving Phoenix at 10:25 a.m. and 5:22 p.m.

Both flights will be served by a 76-seat Embraer 175.

The Pasco airport is on track to beat its 2019 passenger record in 2024. It fell just 1,000 boardings short in 2023, according to the Port of Pasco, which operates the commercial aviation hub.

The Tri-Cities Airport is also served by Alaska, Allegiant, Avelo, Delta and United airlines.

Go to aa.com for flight and booking information. Go to flytricities.com for airport information.

