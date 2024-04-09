Flight from AUS provides view of solar eclipse 30,000+ feet in the air

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The atmosphere around gate 18 at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Monday morning was noticebly different. The passengers seated in their chairs were more looking forward to their journey than the destination itself.

“This flight will be the longest flight in totality,” a Southwest Airlines gate agent said over the public announcement system to a crowd of excited people.

The decision to pay for the plane ticket seemed to be paying off as clouds suspended over Austin, appearing to take away the view of one of the most awe-inspiring sites — a total solar eclipse. The next one would not happen in America for another 20 years.

“I think with the weather not being so great down here, I think we’re gonna get a really good view,” Sudeep Burman said. He brought his 6-year-old son to share in the exciting flight. Burman is an Austinite, but many people on the plane traveled from around the country to AUS for this specific flight.

“It’s a pretty special moment,” Alex Ardnt said while strumming his guitar at the gate. He’s a musician from Los Angeles who started the band Sonic Universe. He originally planned to fly into Austin, rent a car and drive to another location to view the eclipse.

But at the last minute, he decided to beat the unpredictable weather and go above the clouds for the optimal view. He said he put recording his record on hold for a few days to be here.

“Told the producer this is going to have to wait. I am the Sonic Universe and I have to be there for this moment,” Ardnt said.

Susan Lester flew in to AUS from Wyoming for the event. Her daughter convinced her to spare no expense and make her way to Austin for the event.

“At one point I just said, money is just there, why not spend it,” Lester said.

She said she was very happy with her decision to book the flight as she sat in the middle seat, waiting for the flight to take off and eventually intercept the total eclipse.

During the flight, Southwest Airlines provided trivia games, solar glasses with solar-themed snacks and cocktails. By the time the flight reached Dallas air space, the partial eclipse could be seen out of the right of the airplane. Passengers craned their neck and pointed their cameras up to the sky to capture the moment.

As total eclipse neared, the once rowdy plane became increasingly quiet. The sky became instantly dark with a 360-degree sunset. Some stars could be visible in the sky. Silence went through the cabin as people took in the moment.

“Everything got dark very quickly and it feels like just waking up,” Ardnt explained.

“A peaceful sunset all the way around you. All the way around,” Lester added. As the light came back to the sky and the eclipse ended, Lester reflected on the moment.

“It was a very beautiful thing I thought I’d never see in my life,” she said with a smile.

