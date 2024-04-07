New flexible working rules risk turning Britain into a ‘couch potato nation’

Britain’s new flexible working rules risk turning the country into a “couch potato nation”, critics have claimed, as they say it will allow thousands more people to work from home.

New measures introduced over the weekend mean employees have the right to ask for flexible working from their first day in a new job.

This could include requests for remote working, staggered hours or job sharing.

While many have supported the move, for some it has fuelled fears that it could increase red tape for companies as they receive an avalanche of requests.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, said it represented another “bureaucratic burden for business which is unnecessary”.

The new rules will force managers to give detailed reasons why they have rejected a flexible working request but do not require them to agree to any changes.

Donal Blaney, the founder of Griffin Law, said the change could “turn Britain into a couch potato nation, not to mention placing an absurd burden on hard-pressed businesses”.

He added: “The Government should be legislating for growth, instead of encouraging workers to sit at home all day”.

Tightened labour rules could also lead to an increase in employment claims, lawyers have said.

James Davies, an employment lawyer for Lewis Silkin, said that even though the new measures are “essentially just a right to ask a question”, it could sharpen people’s minds and “lead to more claims indirectly”.

Christine Young, a partner in Herbert Smith Freehills’ employment practice, agreed that possible rejection of flexible working requests could pave the way for an indirect discrimination claim on the basis of sex, age, disability or religion.

She said: “This may arise where refusing the request would particularly disadvantage a group sharing a particular protected characteristic so that an employer would have to objectively justify its decision to defend a claim.

“Of course, it’s a risk that applies even where an employee doesn’t follow the statutory request regime.”

As of Saturday, all employees will be able to make up two requests each year to work flexibly, including new starters.

Prior to the rule change, employees needed to have 26 weeks of continuous service to be eligible and could only make one request a year.

Emma Bartlett, a partner at CM Murray, said that “if an agreement isn’t reached the first time a request is made, an employer may be forced to deal with it more than once and will need to seriously consider it each time rather than rely on the initial reasons given”.

Supporters of the rule change, including business and trade minister Kevin Hollinrake, said it will benefit millions of workers.

Mr Hollinrake said: “Whether you’re a new parent trying to juggle work commitments with a newborn or a pregnant woman balancing the pressures of work and life, or looking after a disabled or elderly family member while working, these new laws will give families greater security and flexibility.

“From childcare commitments to hospital appointments, the measures coming in means more flexibility over where and when you work, supporting workers across the UK.

“These measures are good business sense too, helping firms to attract more talent, increase retention and improve workforce diversity.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.