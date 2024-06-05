What are Flex lanes? They're coming to 2 Florida toll roads.10 things drivers should know

Flex lanes are coming to two Central Florida toll roads to help keep traffic moving around accidents and keep emergency responders safe.

Sections of State Road 417 and State Road 429 are undergoing improvements to make the flex lanes possible along the left shoulder of the two highways.

Testing of the flex lanes has already started along a section of State Road 417 in Orange County.

This marks the first time flex lanes have been used in Florida, according to the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

Here's what you should know about flex lanes.

What is a flex lane?

Known nationally as dynamic part-time shoulder use, flex lanes use a highway's shoulders as an additional travel lane under certain conditions.

While some states use the lane during peak travel times to improve traffic flow and ease congestion — such as the Interstate 95 Piscataqua River Bridge between New Hampshire and Maine — the first flex lanes in Florida will be used to keep traffic flowing around an accident in one or more of the right lanes, according to the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

Where are Florida's first flex lanes?

Two Florida highways will have the flex lanes:

State Road 417: A 21-mile section between International Drive and State Road 528 (Martin B.Andersen Beachline Expressway). Motorists will see 55 overhead signs along this section of SR417.

State Road 429: A 13-mile section between Tilden Road and State Road 414. Motorists will see 31 overhead signs along this section of SR429.

When will the SR417 and SR429 flex lanes open?

Testing has already begun on the flex lanes on State Road 417, making sure the system works correctly, according to Brian Hutchings, CFX manager of community engagement.

CFX anticipates opening the initial three-mile stretch of flex lanes on SR 417 between International Drive and John Young Parkway by late summer. Activation of flex lanes along the remaining 18-mile stretch of SR417 will take place once construction has been completed, anticipated by the end of 2024.

Flex lane testing on SR 429, from Tilden Road to Florida’s Turnpike, is expected to begin later this year. The SR 429 flex lanes are expected to be fully operational by late 2025, Hutchings said.

How will the State Road 417 and State Road 429 flex lanes work?

A flex lane gantry on State Road 417 in Central Florida 2024.

The flex lanes on SR417 and SR429 are 19-foot-wide shoulders along the median, on the far left side of the travel lanes. The wider lanes on the left shoulder are intended to allow motorists get around an accident or "significant incident" that has closed one or more of the right lanes ahead. Overhead signs indicate when the flex lane can be used.

Overhead messaging signs — known as gantries — will show which lanes are open and which lanes are closed. A red X means a lane is closed. A green arrow means a lane is open. When a lane is about to open or close, the overhead sign will show a yellow X.

When the left shoulder or flex lane is open, motorists will be able to use the lane to get around a crash but at a reduced speed. When the flex lane is open, the speed limit will drop from 70 mph to 55 mph, or as determined by the Regional Traffic Management Center based on conditions, Hutchings said. The speed limit will be displayed on the far right of the overhead sign.

The signs are under control of the Regional Traffic Management Center, which monitors traffic cameras and coordinates with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Where will the overhead signs be placed?

The overhead signs indicating what lanes are open or closed, and when the flex lane can be used, are being placed every half mile along the SR 417 and SR 429, Hutchings said.

Why were those sections of SR 417 and SR 429 chosen for flex lanes?

"Central Florida is one of the fastest growing regions in the U.S.

"In just five years, traffic volumes have doubled on the sections of SR 417 and SR 429 where flex lanes are being introduced," Hutchings said. "The flex lanes on SR 417 and SR 429 are unique in that they were designed into capacity improvements projects currently underway in these corridors."

Use of flex lanes to be expanded in future to ease congestion

When they're first activated, the flex lanes in Central Florida will be used to move traffic around accidents.

"In the future, flex lanes will be deployed during peak travel times — i.e. morning and evening rush hour — to better manage capacity issues," Hutchings said.

What's the advantage of using flex lanes?

Flex lanes keep traffic flowing, despite an accident or other incident that has closed one or more lanes.

The lanes also help keep law enforcement personnel safer by moving traffic farther away from where emergency responders are working.

About 84 percent of secondary crashes reportedly occurred less than half a mile of the primary crashes, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Flex lanes are designed to reduce the risk of those secondary crashes.

What was the cost of the two Central Florida highway projects?

The flex lanes were part of the SR417 corridor capacity improvements project that started in February 2021. Total estimated cost of the project was $470.5 million. In addition to the wider median shoulders, the project included adding an additional lane in each direction, according to the Central Florida Expressway Authority. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2024.

The flex lanes on SR 429 also were part of a capacity improvements project on the highway that started in January 2022. In addition to the wider shoulders, an additional travel lane is being added in both directions. The project is expected to be complete by late 2024 at an estimated cost of $399 million.

The flex lanes on SR 417 and SR 429 are 19 feet wide, wider than the 12 feet suggested by the U.S. Department of Transportation. In the future, the lanes will be able to be used as regular travel lanes, Hutchings said.

Part-time shoulder lanes used in several states

Examples of part-time shoulder uses in the U.S. in 2015.

"Part-time shoulder use is a transportation system management and operation strategy for addressing congestion and reliability issues within the transportation system," according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

There are many forms of part-time shoulder use but "all involve the use of either the left or right shoulders of an existing roadway for temporary travel during certain hours of the day.

"Part-time shoulder use has primarily been used in locations where there is recurring congestion due to lack of peak period capacity through the corridor, particularly where other alternatives to peak period operations are infeasible or cost-prohibitive (at least in the near term)," according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Part-time shoulder use is primarily used on freeways.

Key components of part-time shoulder:

The shoulder is used for travel only during those times of day when the adjoining lanes are likely to be heavily congested, such as when there is congestion or when general purpose lanes are closed for construction or incidents.

When not needed as an additional travel lane, the shoulder is restored to its original purpose as a shoulder.

The earliest use of part-time shoulders occurred in the mid-1970s in Seattle to help peak-hour congestion by letting high-occupancy vehicles jump a queue approaching a bridge leading to the city center. Since then, several states have implemented some form of part-time shoulder use, including:

Bus on shoulder : Designed to improve transit reliability, bus-on-shoulder operation allows authorized transit vehicles to use the shoulder to avoid congestion in the general purpose lanes. This option is used in Florida.

Static: This strategy aims to reduce recurring congestion during peak periods by allowing all vehicle types to use the shoulder during fixed periods of the day.

Dynamic: Dynamic part-time shoulder use allows for general purpose traffic to temporarily use the shoulder as a travel lane as needed based on traffic conditions.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Flex lanes in Florida: They're coming to State Road 417, SR 429