STOKE, England (AP) — Darren Fletcher has signed for Stoke after opting against extending his stay at fellow English Premier League club West Bromwich Albion.

The former Manchester United midfielder's contract at West Brom will expire on June 30, ending his 2½-year spell at The Hawthorns.

Stoke said Thursday the 33-year-old Fletcher will join the club on July 1 on a two-year deal.