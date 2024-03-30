Fletcher files defamation countersuit against accuser in sexual assault case

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Nathan Fletcher has filed a defamation claim against the former San Diego Metropolitan Transit System employee who accused him of sexual harassment and assault, arguing that she “knowingly and intentionally” ignored facts when pursuing her lawsuit.

The 20-page cross-complaint, which was filed on March 22 and added to the court record on Friday, alleges that Grecia Figueroa has “always known she was never sexually assaulted or harassed by Mr. Fletcher” and that she “voluntarily pursued him for over a year.”

These allegedly false statements, the complaint adds, caused “significant damages” to Fletcher’s reputation, exposing him “to public hatred, contempt ridicule and obloquy.” He is seeking punitive damages and attorneys fees.

In her complaint filed exactly a year ago, Figueroa claimed at least two instances of sexual assault by the then-chair of the MTS board following months of him pursuing her, before she was abruptly fired from the transit agency on Feb. 6, 2023.

Timeline: Unfolding of the Nathan Fletcher scandal

She further alleged that MTS’ decision to terminate her employment was a result of her accusations against Fletcher. An MTS-requested independent investigation into those claims determined that her firing was not a result of retaliation, rather due to issues with her performance.

Shortly after the suit was filed, Fletcher announced his resignation from the Board of Supervisors, saying in a May letter to constituents that his actions were “unquestionably inappropriate” while denying that they were anything but consensual.

The cross-complaint reiterates Fletcher’s claim, including screenshots of several Instagram private messages between the two that paint at least some degree of a reciprocal online relationship in a conversation that began after she tagged him in a story.

Among the screenshot messages included in the cross-complaint were:

A back and forth about whether Figueroa was comfortable where she said “I wouldn’t be communicating with you if I felt uncomfortable.”

A message where she said she was missing Fletcher’s lips sent after an interaction inside a hotel stairwell — the claimed first in-person physical encounter between them.

Sending a kissing face emoji with a message that said “Nice to see you too!!” after the first instance of alleged sexual assault in June inside an MTS conference room where she recounted pushing him back.

Two messages following the second instance of alleged sexual assault where she asked “Do you want me to think about you? / Bc I can” while in bed. The messages were followed up by both expressing to the other that they wished they were in each others’ company.

Direct communications with Fletcher were also heavily featured in Figueroa’s initial complaint. FOX 5/KUSI reached out to her for comment and is awaiting response.

In a hearing for her lawsuit on Friday, however, she addressed these online communications, saying they are not relevant to the question of whether she gave in-person consent to Fletcher in the two interactions described in her complaint.

“Putting aside the fact that he was my supervisor at work, that voice message exonerates him of nothing. The defense and Nathan Fletcher, the defendant, forget that consent is given in person — not on Instagram,” she said.

The countersuit comes after a judge denied a motion by Figueroa’s counsel to block a subpoena to Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent company of Instagram, for records of all of their direct messages beyond what was captured in screenshots between the two parties.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday, April 5 with a trial date slated for next year. In the hearing, Figueroa is expected to provide an update in her search for new counsel after she parted ways with her second attorney. She is representing herself in the meantime.

