Fleet Of Tesla Cybertrucks Defaced With 'F**k Elon' Graffiti In Florida

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s new Cybertrucks have received a less-than-warm welcome in Florida, to say the least.

Footage shared on social media this week showed an entire fleet of the electric vehicles vandalized with spray paint at a Fort Lauderdale parking lot. And the message scrawled across the cars was glaringly unambiguous.

“Fuck Elon,” read the words painted on the vehicles. The person or people responsible for the vandalism have yet to be identified.

While some Musk supporters online said that the paint “should power wash right off” and that the cars’ “stainless steel is incredibly resilient,” Musk also suffered plenty of insults from users of his own social media platform, where the graffiti footage has gone viral.

“I’m not sure whose idea it was to use that lot to hold well over $1m worth of vehicles… That is not a safe area of Fort Lauderdale,” wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter.

Another posted, “I personally can’t believe there are people out there that would buy those things!”

Musk has yet to publicly comment on the matter. HuffPost has reached out to Tesla for comment.

In the footage of the cars, the person filming claimed that “Tesla just leased this parking lot,” which had purportedly “been empty for years.”

According to Tesla’s website, a low-end Cybertruck costs over $50,000.

Elon Musk is pictured with the Tesla Cybertruck. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Musk’s Cybertrucks have received negative media attention before.

The CEO tried to prove the vehicles’ resilience in 2019 by throwing a metal ball at one of their armored windows — only to see it shatter in front of an audience.

The billionaire also faced criticism after acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and then sending its stock spiraling. He’s since tried to woo advertisers back to the platform after they fled amid soaring racism.

Musk and his company SpaceX were recently sued by eight former employees alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and retaliation. The CEO previously faced a separate complaint of sexual harassment in 2018, which he denied.

