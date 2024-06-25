Fleeing suspect in Auburn Mall theft swims to middle of pond; police dog herds him to shore

AUBURN — A 46-year-old Worcester man who allegedly tried to stab an Auburn Mall worker fled from police by swimming to the middle of a nearby duck pond.

A police dog swam toward the suspect and guided him to shore, where officers were waiting.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, police received an emergency call from an Auburn Mall worker saying a man attempted to stab him with a knife after the man was confronted for allegedly attempting to steal $1,200 worth of fragrances from Macy’s, police said.

The suspect, identified as Rafael Rios Candelaria, fled toward Southbridge Street. A foot chase followed, with the suspect disappearing somewhere between the library at 369 Southbridge St. and the Fire Department at 47 Auburn St., according to police.

Auburn and state police surrounded the area. A state police dog joined the effort and Auburn Police Officer Brandyn Geldart deployed a drone.

The police dog flushed Candelaria into Auburn Pond, behind the library, according to Auburn police. After swimming into the middle of the small duck pond, Candelaria initially refused to surrender, police said.

The police dog was directed to swim toward the suspect. Candelaria soon made his way to shore, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Candelaria was charged with armed robbery, larceny over $1,200, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

In addition, Candelaria had an active warrant for larceny over $1,200 and disorderly conduct from a previous incident in Auburn.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Fleeing suspect in Auburn Mall theft swims to middle of pond