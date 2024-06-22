Fleeing motorcyclist dies week after crashing into State Patrol vehicle in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police said Friday that they will investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist who crashed into a Minnesota State Patrol vehicle.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara gave the following details of the crash in a press release:

Shortly before 4 p.m. June 14, State Patrol troopers were in pursuit of a motorcycle. When the motorcyclist, later identified as a man in his mid-20s, exited the highway, the troopers terminated the pursuit. A State Patrol helicopter continued to track the motorcyclist, who then struck a marked State Patrol vehicle on Cedar Avenue near 51st Street in south Minneapolis.

The motorcyclist was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. He died of his injuries Friday. The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office will release the man’s name and the details of his death, O’Hara said.

Because the crash occurred on city streets, the Minneapolis Police Department’s traffic division will be the lead investigative agency of the collision, along with assistance from the State Patrol. The State Patrol will handle the investigation of the pursuit, the chief said.

