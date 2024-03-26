Fleeing felon from Jacksonville captured in Baker County by deputies and K9 teams

A Jacksonville man is behind bars after a “brief manhunt” took place in Baker County on Tuesday.

Tommy Rowland, 42, was wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for felony domestic battery and false imprisonment. He led detectives, deputies, and multiple K9 teams on a search throughout Macclenny before being found and taken into custody.

Rowland now faces an additional charge of resisting an officer without violence.

“He (Rowland) has learned a valuable lesson from Sheriff Rhoden and his staff that a criminal’s desire to commit crime in our community is no match for a Baker County Deputy Sheriff’s dedication to prevent that,” BCSO said in a statement. “Sheriff Rhoden is grateful for the partnership and assistance provided by the K9 teams from the Baker Correctional Institution (BCI) and Reception and Medical Center (RMC).”

