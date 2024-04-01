Fleeing driver from Florida charged after chase through Stark and Tuscarawas counties

A 33-year-old Florida man was jailed and charged with multiple offenses, accused of fleeing from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Interstate 77 in Stark and Tuscarawas counties.

Lt. Johnnie Maier said a trooper initially tried to stop the car for traveling 92 mph in a 70 mph zone six miles south of the New Philadelphia exit at 2:36 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers from the patrol's Canton post placed stop deviced on the highway. They deflated a tire on the northbound vehicle, which then left the freeway at Cleveland Avenue SW.

The car pulled into a gas station parking lot in the 2600 block of Cleveland Avenue SW, where the driver voluntarily left the car and was taken into custody, said Maier, the New Philadelphia post commander.

He said the suspect was charged with fleeing and eluding, speeding, driving with a suspended license and child endangerment. A 5-year-old girl had been in the car.

The suspect, a Jacksonville resident, was taken to the Tuscarawas County Jail. He was scheduled to be arraigned in New Philadelphia Municipal Court on Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Fleeing driver charged after chase through Stark and Tuscarawas