Fleeing driver dies when he is ejected from SUV in wreck during Fort Worth police pursuit

A motorist was ejected from a sport utility vehicle when he wrecked late Sunday in east Fort Worth as an officer pursued him, police said.

A patrol officer about 10:45 p.m. stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3900 block of Garrison Avenue because the vehicle’s headlights were off, according to a Fort Worth police spokesperson.

As the officer was speaking with the driver, the driver reversed his SUV, striking the police vehicle, and then left, driving for a short time on a sidewalk and striking two parked vehicles, the police spokesperson said.

The officer began chasing the suspect, who continued for several miles until he lost control and crashed in the 4600 block of Hampshire Boulevard, the spokesperson said.

The suspect, whose name and age the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not by late Monday afternoon released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was the only occupant of his vehicle, and he was the only person who was injured.