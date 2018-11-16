They Fled the Nazis as Children. Now They Want Their Adopted Homeland to Welcome Other Refugees Too

In a courtyard in central London this Thursday, a class of excited schoolchildren were playing. Settling into a chair, the 86-year-old British lawmaker Alf Dubs gazes down from the balcony above.

He was younger than these children when, just before the outbreak of World War II, his mother put him on a train alone, traveling from Prague to London. Aged just 6, he knew nobody. Of the hundreds of other Jewish children on the train with him, more than half would never see their parents again. “I didn’t know how scary a situation I was escaping from,” he reflects, as joyful laughter echoes below.

Both Dubs and the children in the courtyard were there as guests of a major 80th anniversary commemoration of the “Kindertransport” — the train journeys that eventually saved the lives of some 10,000 Jewish children from Central Europe in 1938 and 1939. German for “children’s transport,” the trains followed a massive effort led by religious and humanitarian groups to lobby the British state to take in thousands of child refugees. The government accepted, and many who came would remain in the U.K. for the rest of their lives.

Eighty years on, Dubs says, remembering that time is more important than ever.

In 2017, over 68 million people were driven from their homes around the world, more than half of them children, according to the U.N. “We’re facing a world where there’s a tremendous refugee crisis,” Dubs tells TIME, his Czech accent barely audible after decades of public service in Britain. “And we are not taking our fair share at the moment.” On his lapel is a small white badge bearing the words “safe passage.”

Earlier that day, Dubs and other survivors had issued a statement calling on the U.K. government to learn from the Kindertransport and allow 10,000 child refugees sanctuary in the coming decade. “It’s a very small ask,” Dubs says. “I think it’s too few, but that’s another thing.”

NOV 15: Lord Alf Dubs speaking at the the 80th anniversary commemoration of the Kindertransport, at Friends House in London. More

At the celebrations, a coterie of elderly survivors gathered in a vast hall to remember the acts of kindness that saved them, while also affirming a more political message: that the international community must do more to help child refugees. Accompanying them were archbishops, rabbis and imams, as well as politicians and family members.

Today, all Kindertransport survivors are in their 80s and 90s — and this celebration might be the last time many of them see each other. But in three hours of speeches and interviews, it became clear that their individual stories and the lessons of the Kindertransport had already entered the collective imagination as well as the history books. Again and again, the Kindertransport was cited as not only a moral achievement, but as one that allowed the potentials of thousands of children to be realized over decades to come.

On more than one occasion, elderly Jews in the audience cheered for young Muslim refugees on stage, who in broken English told of the horrors of their journeys across the Mediterranean and their hopes of building new and productive lives in the U.K., just as the Kindertransport children did 80 years ago.

One of them was Ridwan, 16, who arrived from Eritrea in 2016. His mother and brother, traveling separately to him, both drowned when their boat capsized in the Mediterranean. Now settled in the U.K. and learning English, he told the audience his dream was to be a civil engineer, “to build up things, to fix up things.” He was met with rapturous applause.