"Flattered and Humbled": Two NASA astronauts inducted into Hall of Fame under Atlantis

On Saturday morning, two astronauts were inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame during a ceremony held under Space Shuttle Atlantis at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex — a spacecraft of special significance as both had flown on that orbiter.

In what would have been a rare coincidence, the maiden flight test of Boeing's Starliner was set to launch shortly after the induction ceremony, and all those in attendance were eager to watch the launch of two fellow astronauts. Organizers moved the start time back and the ceremony was brisk, ending 20 minutes ahead of schedule.

Attendees and Hall of Fame astronauts proceeded to the administration parking lot to view the historic launch. However, the crowd was met with uncertainty as a hold was placed at the T-4 minute mark and then a scrub announced. Shortly after, the crowd dispersed — Starliner would launch another day.

When is the next Florida rocket launch? Is there a launch today? Upcoming SpaceX, NASA, ULA rocket launch schedule in Florida

Astronaut Hall of Fame inductees

Marsha Ivins and David Hilmers were inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 1.

Master of Ceremonies, former space reporter John Zarrella introduced the first inductee, David Hilmers.

"What an incredible honor for me to be remembered and inducted into the Hall of Fame. It's really humbling to read the list of astronauts who have been selected before me, and all those who are here today," Hilmers said as he accepted the honor. "I'm sure there are many former astronauts here that deserve this honor more than I do."

Hilmers flew in space four times: STS-51-J in 1985, STS-26 in 1988, STS-36 in 1990 and STS-42 in 1992 onboard Atlantis and Discovery. His first spaceflight was on Atlantis − the shuttle he stood under as he spoke to the crowd.

Saturday, he stated that this ceremony was the first time he had returned to Kennedy Space Center since retiring from NASA in 1992.

According to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex press release, Hilmers currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Dr. Alice Lee’s (his wife) non-government organization, Hepatitis B Free (HBF). Based in Australia, the organization is on a mission to eliminate Hepatitis B “through prevention, testing and treatment”.

Next up, Marsha Ivins was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"I am flattered and humbled," said Ivins before thanking the many individuals who brought her to this day.

"To Dave Hilmers, it is a privilege to share the stage with someone I consider one of the finest human beings on or off the planet," Ivins said.

It turns out that Ivins had seen Hilmers off during one of his spaceflights. Ivins was on the shuttle closeout team that strapped Hilmers in before launch.

Ivins flew in space on five missions: STS-32 in 1990, STS-46 in 1992, STS-62 in 1994, STS-81 in 1997 and STS-98 in 2001, flying aboard Atlantis and Columbia.

It was during STS-98 in 2001 that Ivins used the robotic arm to install the Space Station Destiny module. She is also a talented photographer, who has taken photos from orbit and assisted with an IMAX film on the ISS.

According to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex press release, Ivins currently works at Houston-based company Sophic Synergistics.

Hall of Fame astronauts gather after the induction of Marsha Ivins and David Hilmers on Saturday, June 1.

To close the event, the two inductees stood by their newly revealed plaques that will hang in the Astronaut Hall of Fame, which sits in the Heroes and Legends building − a presentation at KSC Visitor Complex sponsored by Boeing.

FLORIDA TODAY spoke with Ivins on her thoughts about being inducted on the same day as the potential Starliner launch.

"That's where everyone's attention should be paid right now," Ivins said, speaking before the scrub. "That's what human spaceflight is all about. They waited a long time for this, and I can only send them all my good vibes."

Ivins told FLORIDA TODAY she knows the Starliner astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore personally. "You couldn't pick two better people to do a first flight test than the two who are sitting on the launch pad right now," said Ivins.

Be sure to follow the FLORIDA TODAY Space Team at floridatoday.com/space for the latest updates from the Space Coast.

Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Two NASA astronauts added to the Hall of Fame at Kennedy Space Center