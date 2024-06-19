Flathead Valley man allegedly fired gun during argument over water pump

Jun. 19—An argument over a water pump last week ended in alleged gunfire and a Flathead Valley man facing a felony attempted assault with a weapon charge.

Donald James Hanson, 73, is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson in Flathead County District Court on July 18 for his arraignment on the felony charge. Hanson remains in the county jail with bail set at $5,000.

Hanson's arrest came after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a U.S. 2 property near Kila for a report of a disturbance involving a weapon, according to court documents. The victim told authorities that Hanson allegedly leveled a .22 rifle at him and fired in his direction as he walked by.

He said that the bullet passed so close by he feared that it might have hit or killed him, according to court documents.

Speaking with deputies, Hanson said the two argued over the victim's use of a water pump. He admitted to going inside and retrieving a rifle during the argument, but denied leveling it at the victim, court documents said.

Hanson allegedly told investigators that he fired the gun to scare the victim.

During the interview, Hanson allegedly acknowledged that he was unafraid of the victim, who was unarmed when he fired the rifle.

If convicted, Hanson faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.