Flathead residents raise concerns about housing, mental health at listening session hosted by state lawmakers

Mar. 28—Flathead Valley residents expressed frustration over property taxes, the lack of affordable housing and a broken mental health system during a listening session organized by Democratic state lawmakers Tuesday.

"We may not have all the answers, even though you may think we do and some legislators may think they do," said Rep. Mary Caferro, a Democrat from Helena, during the session in Columbia Falls, prompting laughter from the crowd.

The session was part of a statewide Democratic legislative listening tour. Legislators in attendance Tuesday included Rep. Dave Fern, D-Whitefish, Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, and Caferro.

The intent of the listening tour was not to host a candidate forum or participate in a question-and-answer session, the elected officials said.

"We really just want to listen," Caferro said.

Concerned residents addressed multiple topics during the session, a main one being housing costs and availability.

Bob Horn, a Whitefish resident and a retired city planner, expressed concern about Senate Bill 528, which requires cities to allow accessory dwelling units by right. Horn argued that the legislation does not positively impact communities in the valley.

The housing issue, on all sides, stems from "how tremendously expensive life has gotten for middle-class Americans," according to Mike Jopek, a former Democratic state legislator who attended the gathering.

Everything costs more, Jopek said, especially housing. The Republican supermajority has only made it worse, he said, citing a rise in property taxes.

"[The supermajority is] bonkers... They've forgotten that we're all Montanans," Jopek said to the group.

Marissa Getts, a Columbia Falls resident, also expressed concern with the housing market — specifically in regards to housing financing. According to Getts, the state needs better options for first-time homebuyers.

"I think the state can play a really, really unique role in creative financing structures and financing products for affordable housing, especially for starter homes if people are willing to reimagine what that looks like," Getts said, mentioning quad-plexes, small condo units and other low cost designs.

Mental health, and the lack of infrastructure surrounding it, was also a topic of interest for community members.

Andy Hudak, a mental health professional in the valley, listed mental health as a main concern. Providers often find it difficult to access funds that could assist them and there is a lack of assistance in general from the state, he said.

Hudak, from a provider perspective, asked the legislators to communicate clearer when dealing with mental health progress, programs or institutions.

Mallory Phillips, who is graduating this year with a degree in social work, echoed Hudak's sentiment. According to Phillips, property taxes, affordable housing, food security, mental health and other issues are intertwined. To improve mental health in the state, those other adjacent issues need to be addressed too.

"We are in a mental health crisis in the valley," Phillips said.

Kyle Waterman, a former legislative candidate and the board chair of the Western Montana Mental Health Center, asked for increased communication from the state about mental health resources.

Through serving on Kalispell City Council, Waterman said that he knows that people want these services available.

Others expressed concerns about the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company Superfund site, transparency regarding campaign finances, funding for schools, polluted wells and teacher's pay.

The face-to-face session is intended for Democratic legislators to hear the public's concerns about where the state is headed. The tour was expected to head to the Flathead Indian Reservation and Ravalli County following the March 26 Columbia Falls stop.

The legislative listening tour began last summer in Great Falls and has traveled over 11,579 miles across the state. At the end of the tour, the Montana Democratic Party is expected to release a report on what they learned.

