Flatbed truck used to steal undisclosed number of firearms from New Castle-area gun shop

An undisclosed number of firearms were stolen from a New Castle-area gun shop early Monday, police said.

A security alarm sent New Castle County Police to Miller's Gun Center at 97 W. Jackson Ave. near New Castle about 1:50 a.m. Monday.

Miller's Gun Center near New Castle

On their way to the gun shop, police said 911 operators received a call that a flatbed truck had backed into the business' front door.

Arriving officers found the store had been broken into and several firearms had been taken. The flatbed truck was gone from the area.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit along with investigators of The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information concerning Monday's incident should contact Detective Dakota Diksa at Dakota.Diksa@newcastlede.gov or (302) 395-8030.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Flatbed truck used to steal multiple guns from Miller's Gun Center