Flash floods likely Sunday, Monday in Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar

Maya Hilty, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Jun. 8—Rain and thunderstorms are likely to lead to flash floods in the burn scar of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire on Sunday and Monday.

A flash flood watch will be in effect for the burn scar from noon Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday, according to a Saturday afternoon news release from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

Santa Fe may see storms Sunday through Monday, with a 34% chance of rain during the day Sunday increasing to a 47% chance of rain Monday, though the risk of severe storms is higher in Eastern New Mexico, the release said.