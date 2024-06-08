Flash floods likely Sunday, Monday in Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar

Jun. 8—Rain and thunderstorms are likely to lead to flash floods in the burn scar of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire on Sunday and Monday.

A flash flood watch will be in effect for the burn scar from noon Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday, according to a Saturday afternoon news release from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

Santa Fe may see storms Sunday through Monday, with a 34% chance of rain during the day Sunday increasing to a 47% chance of rain Monday, though the risk of severe storms is higher in Eastern New Mexico, the release said.