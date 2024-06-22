Flash Flooding Hits Sioux Falls Following Heavy Rainfall

Flooding and rainfall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday, June 21, put pressure on the city’s wastewater management system, officials said, forcing it to run at near-capacity levels.

Footage released by the City of Sioux Falls shows heightened water levels at Falls Park.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash flooding warning for Sioux Falls and surrounding areas on Friday.

“The flooding and additional rainfall Friday night is straining the City’s wastewater collection and treatment system, forcing it to run at or near maximum capacity,” the city wrote on X.

Residents were asked to conserve wastewater.

The city also encouraged residents out and about to observe flooding safety rules. Credit: City of Sioux Falls – Municipal Government via Storyful