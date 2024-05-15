Flash flood warnings issued Wednesday morning in NKY in wake of heavy rain and storms

Flash flood warnings have been issued Wednesday morning in parts of Northern Kentucky.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Boone County, Gallatin County, and Grant County counties in Northern Kentucky are under a flash flood warning until 11:15 a.m. The following areas in Owen County are also under a flash flood warning until 9:30 a.m.: Monterey, Beechwood and Hesler.

Flash Flood Warning including Boone County, KY, Gallatin County, KY, Grant County, KY until 11:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/cJR1DwIncu — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 15, 2024

Repeated showers and thunderstorms have moved across portions of Northern Kentucky this morning. Up to three inches of rainfall will be possible, which may result in flash flooding, the NWS tweeted.

The NWS advises people to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Flow around slow moving low pressure was resulting in repeated showers and thunderstorms across portions of N Kentucky this morning. Rainfall in excess of 3 inches will be possible, which may result in flash flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. pic.twitter.com/D6E8H8doR1 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 15, 2024

Temperatures may rise to the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday afternoon, though sunshine will be scarce due to precipitation and heavy cloud coverage. Showers are expected to end at night, ahead of dry weather on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Flash flood warnings issued Wednesday morning in NKY