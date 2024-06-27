From flash flood warnings to excessive heat, weather graphics show what to expect today
From flood advisories in the Panhandle to more heat warnings, Florida is living up to its wild weather reputation today, June 27.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical waves. Invest 95L in the Atlantic has a high chance of become the next named storm of the season, Beryl, over the weekend.
As we keep a wary eye on what's happening in the tropics, here's what you can expect weather-wise today:
Weather alerts issued in Florida
Track storms with National Weather Service radar
Get latest information from Florida National Weather Service offices
NWSMobile: Pensacola, northwest Panhandle
NWSTallahassee: Leon County, Panhandle
NWSJacksonville: Jacksonville, Northeast Florida
NWSMelbourne: East Central Florida from Daytona Beach to Stuart
NWSMiami: South Florida from West Palm Beach on the east coast to Naples on the west coast
NWSTampaBay: Southwest Florida from Fort Myers to Sarasota, Manatee counties
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida weather forecast: Radar, warnings today