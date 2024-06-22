Flash Flood Warning issued for South Fork Fire burn scar

RUIDOSO DOWNS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ruidoso area is under a Flash Flood Warning on Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said it’ll last until 7 p.m.

NWS said the South Fork Fire burn scar in south-central Lincoln County is under the warning. Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs, Alto, Glencoe, and Hollywood are areas that may be impacted.

