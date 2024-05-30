The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning Wednesday night for Paterson, Hawthorne and Woodland Park.

The warning is in effect until 12:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the NWS New York.

"Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected," the NWS warns.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for part of Passaic County on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

In addition, there is a flood advisory in effect until midnight for Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union counties.

As of 8:55 p.m., the NWS said up to an inch of rain has already fallen and another inch of rain could be expected.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Flash flood warning issued for parts of Passaic County