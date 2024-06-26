Flash flood warning issued for Coconino County

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Coconino County starting at 3:19 p.m. June 26. The warning expires at 7:15 p.m. June 26.

Tips for flood weather

Coconino County officials offered the following tips for residents to prepare for approaching storms and potential flooding threats.

Protect your property from floodwaters and purchase flood insurance.

Plan for sheltering where you are and for evacuation.

Evacuate if advised.

Seek high ground (for flash floods) or stay on high ground.

Avoid walking or driving in floodwaters. Depth and velocity of the water are not always obvious; the ground or road may suddenly wash away and hidden dangers may exist; do not attempt to evacuate through floodwaters.

Know how to avoid injury from debris, contaminated water, carbon monoxide poisoning, electrocution, and damaged buildings and infrastructure.

Seek professional review or inspection of structures and utilities before entering buildings that are flooded.

This article was generated by The Arizona Republic and USA TODAY Network using data released by the National Weather Service. It was edited by a staff member.

