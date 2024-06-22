Update: Flash flood warning expires in Rochester

Jun. 21—ROCHESTER — As thunderstorms continue to roll into southeast Minnesota, the area remains under a flash flood watch until Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The flood watch is in place until 1 p.m. Saturday in Olmsted, Wabasha, Dodge, Winona, Mower, Fillmore and Houston counties. On Friday afternoon, a flash flood warning included western Olmsted County, southern Dodge County and northwestern Mower County, according to the National Weather Service.

The heavy rainfall, approximately 1 to 3 additional inches, could lead to flash flooding. Rochester, Dodge Center, Mantorville, Kasson, Byron, Hayfield,Oronoco, Douglas, Rock Dell, Oslo, Waltham, Chester, Salem Corners, Oxbow Park, Danesville, Genoa and the Rochester International Airport are areas where flash flooding is possible, according to the weather service. Rochester is in the "moderate risk" of excessive rain leading to rapid onset flooding.

The flash flooding could include small creeks, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and other poor drainage and low-lying areas. The weather service encourages people to turn around and don't drown when encountering flooded roads.

"!! Cell phones on tonight !! Multiple periods of heavy rain are expected into Saturday," the NWS shared in a tweet on Friday afternoon. "The flash flooding risk is increasing overnight. Be ready to take action and never drive through flooded roads!"

The NWS in La Crosse is predicting 4 to 6 inches of rain between Friday to Monday in Rochester and Winona. As of Friday morning, the rain totals are expected to be between 3 to 4 inches in Austin, Preston and Wabasha.

Near Austin, the Cedar River and Turtle Creek are under flood warnings until 8:30 a.m. Monday. The Middle and North forks of the Zumbro River will have minor flooding as well as minor to moderate flooding along the Mississippi River, including in Wabasha and Winona.

Mississippi River boaters should be prepared to locate alternative boat ramps to access the river between Wabasha and Trempealeau, Wisconsin, as ramps may be closed due to flooding, according to a statement from the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Landings are closed when water levels submerse the ramp and/or dock, cover any portion that is asphalt, or obscure the concrete curbing from view.

The following boat landings are expected to be closed on Monday, June 24: Indian Slough located on Hwy 25 between Wabasha and Nelson, Wisconsin; Peterson Lake located near Kellogg; Weaver at Weaver; McNally on the Prairie Island Dike near Minnesota City; and Mertes' Slough on Hwy 54/43 near Winona.

The City of Rochester and Olmsted County Emergency Management teams also shared reminders regarding severe weather:

* Monitor conditions for worsening weather—especially during watches and warnings.

* Already saturated ground means an increased potential for downed trees and power lines. Never go near downed lines, and always assume they are energized.

* Localized flooding and street closures are possible. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or through any moving water.

* A limited number of sandbags are available for residents experiencing localized water problems (widespread flooding is not expected). They can be picked up at the Public Works and Transit Operations Center, 4300 E. River Road NE. Residents are asked to return the sandbags to the PWTOC after the weather event has subsided.

* There are nearly 100 outdoor warning sirens in Olmsted County that are meant to warn people who are outdoors only.

* As a precautionary measure, the Parks and Recreation Department has closed 26 gates, restricting access to the paved trail system along the South Fork Zumbro River, Bear Creek and Cascade Creek. The trails will remain closed until conditions improve and they can be safely navigated.