‘The Flash’ EPs Reveal Huge Changes For Season 4

“The Flash” executive producers are considering some big changes for Season 4 of the Grant Gustin-led series.

Executive producers Todd and Aaron Helbing revealed on the red carpet at PaleyFest last weekend that they are planning to dial down the time travel and alternate reality concepts in Season 4 of the CW series.

“We haven’t really talked that much about Season 4 yet, but I don’t think we’re going to do as much time traveling,” Todd said, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

READ: Will Iris survive Season 3 of “The Flash”?

“We like playing with the timelines and the different time periods and future and past. [But] for now, I think we’re going to focus on the present,” added Aaron.

That, however, is not Season 4’s biggest departure from previous seasons of “The Flash.” During the “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl” and “Legends of Tomorrow” panel at PaleyFest, Todd and Aaron’s fellow executive producer Andrew Kreisberg revealed that Season 4’s big bad will not be another speedster. “Next season we’re not going to have a speedster as the villain,” Kreisberg said.

Since the show was launched in 2014, each season has been about Team Flash facing off against a speedster villain, starting with Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh/Matt Letscher) in Season 1, continuing with Zoom (Teddy Sears) in Season 2 and Savitar (Andre Tricoteux) in Season 3. While some fans were disappointed when they found out that Season 3’s big bad is also a speedster, Kreisberg argued that Savitar was the right villain for the current story.

“With Savitar, we know who he is, and we’ve been planning this for a while,” Kreisberg said (via The Hollywood Reporter) during the panel. “The first two seasons were about having fun with his powers, and this season for Barry (Gustin) is really about the pitfalls of having powers, and that’s the story we wanted to tell. That’s why Savitar was the perfect villain for that story.”

What do you think of these changes for Season 4 of “The Flash”? Sound off in the comments section below!

An all-new episode of “The Flash” (Season 3, episode 17) airs on Tuesday, March 21 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

Grant Gustin as The Flash More

Photo: The CW

Related Articles