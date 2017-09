Spartak supporters light a flare during the Champions League soccer match between Maribor and Spartak Moscow at the Ljudski vrt stadium, in Maribor, Slovenia, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — A flare fired from the stands came close to hitting a Champions League referee on Wednesday as Slovenia's Maribor played Spartak Moscow.

The nautical-style flare was fired from a sector packed with Spartak fans after around 15 minutes and arced over the pitch before landing near referee Denis Aytekin.

The official briefly stopped the Group E game, but it resumed shortly after.