Flapjack Day at Maywood and more Sheboygan news in weekly dose

Former Maywood Park Director Dave Kuckuk demonstrates a bit and brace drill to visitors at Maywood’s Flapjack Day in 2023.

SHEBOYGAN — Maywood’s 36th annual Flapjack Day will be March 17.

The event includes a pancake breakfast with Maywood’s own maple syrup.

The breakfast will be served 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and include all-you-care-to-eat pancakes and syrup, plus beverage. Sausage will be available for purchase a la carte.

Visitors can tour the maple forest and view the sap collection process. They can also visit the maple sugaring house to view the evaporator and learn how maple sap becomes maple syrup.

A taste of maple syrup will also be available on complimentary snow cones and maple sap tea.

Family friendly lumberjack games and St. Patrick’s Day-themed activities will also be included. Those activities run 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Spun Boutique Cotton Candy will also be on site selling locally crafted cotton candy.

Tickets for ages 12 and older are $9 through March 7 or $10 after March 7; $5 for kids 3-11; and free for kids 2 and younger.

Tickets can be purchased at Maywood Ecology Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. and noon Saturdays or online at https://gomaywood.org/events/flapjack-day/. Ticket sales at the door are cash only.

Maywood is at 3615 Mueller Road, Sheboygan. For more details, go to GoMaywood.org, call 920-459-3906 or email maywood@sheboyganwi.gov.

Now, some more news from throughout Sheboygan County …

Celtic Folk brings ‘A Wee Bit Irish!’ to Plymouth Arts Center

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Plymouth Arts Center with Celtic Folk as they present four shows of the popular “A Wee Bit Irish!”

The live musical concert features traditional and contemporary Irish tunes.

Show times and dates are 7:30 p.m. March 16 and 23 and 2:30 p.m. March 17 and 24.

Celtic Folk

Celtic Folk includes vocalists and musicians Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Roy Schwab, Mykael Lengling, Rachel Stoyke, Ramona Tritz and Steve Vogt.

Tickets are $15 for PAC members and $17 for non-members (tax included) and are available at the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 E. Mill St., downtown Plymouth, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, or call 920-892-8409 or go online to plymoutharts.org to order.

Road America, UWGB team up on ‘Race to Road America’ camp

UW-Green Bay Sheboygan Campus, the Einstein Project, Road America and the UWGB Camps Office are teaming up for a new camp this year.

The “Race to Road America” camp will allow students in grades 6-9 to learn design tech principals to dream up, create and race their own radio-controlled cars.

The three-day camp will take place at both the UW-Green Bay Sheboygan Campus and the Road America track.

The camp will end with all campers competing with their RC cars on a small course at Road America.

Camp registration is open at https://www.uwgb.edu/camps/race-to-road-america-camp.

Plymouth Arts Center’s Gallery 110 North to open ‘Go Figure’ March 8

Gallery 110 North at Plymouth Arts Center, 520 E. Mill St., will unveil the Wisconsin Visual Artists show “Go Figure” with an opening reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 8. The exhibit will then remain on display through April 26.

“Go Figure” is a juried show featuring the works of the Wisconsin Visual Artists’ Southeast Chapter.

The public is invited to the opening reception March 8. It will include awards and comments presented at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment for the evening will be provided by Steve Hamer. Admission is free.

“Go Figure” was juried by Mary Tilton, a watercolor artist, and Jayne Reid Jackson. Learn more at plymooutharts.org or call 920-892-8409.

Old Time Radio Show program set at ELG High School

WELG invites you to an Old Time Radio Show at the Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School Mauk Auditorium March 15 and 16.

The broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. when the station goes on the air with a concert’s worth of music and a variety of program material typically heard during the heyday of radio in the 1920s to 1940s.

Enjoy an evening featuring a host of classic rock and popular songs by members of the band and choir.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. Call 920-876-3381 for details.

